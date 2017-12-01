Jobless Coaches

At the end of this NFL regular season, several head coaches might be looking for a new job.
1) Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns
Season record: 0-11
Career record with team: 1-26
2) John Fox, Chicago Bears
3) Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals
Season record: 5-6
Career record with team: 46-28-1
3) Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins
Season record: 4-7
Career record with team: 14-12
4) Todd Bowles, New York Jets
Season record: 4-7
Career record with team: 19-23
5) Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos
Season record: 3-8
Career record with team: 3-8
7) Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals
Season record: 5-6
Career record with team: 123-111-3
8)Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Season record: 4-7
Career record with team: 13-14
9) Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts
Season record: 3-8
Career record with team: 52-39