Jobless Coaches

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

At the end of this NFL regular season, several head coaches might be looking for a new job.

1) Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns

Season record: 0-11

Career record with team: 1-26

2) John Fox, Chicago Bears

Season record: 3-8

Career record with team: 12-31

3) Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals

Season record: 5-6

Career record with team: 46-28-1

3) Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

Season record: 4-7

Career record with team: 14-12

4) Todd Bowles, New York Jets

Season record: 4-7

Career record with team: 19-23

5) Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

Season record: 3-8

Career record with team: 3-8

 

7) Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

Season record: 5-6

Career record with team: 123-111-3

8)Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Season record: 4-7

Career record with team: 13-14

9) Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts

Season record: 3-8

Career record with team: 52-39

 

10) Ben McAdoo, New York Giants

Season record: 2-9

Career record with team: 13-14

Click here to find out full details why these coaches jobs are one the line.

Photos