Jobless Coaches

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her ‘Chosen’ Musical Family

Calvin Klein is evolving their #MyCalvins campaign with a call to action for togetherness. Their first iteration, they have called on super-songstress Solange + her “chosen musical family,” which she personally curated herself. Their new slogan is “Our Family. #MyCalvins.” This campaign is shot my photographer Willy Vanderperre and includes singers and songwriters, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. Click through our gallery to see each of the stunning shots.