Sexual Misconduct Shoe Keeps Dropping

Yesterday, Russell Simmons stepped down from his companies because of sexual assault/harassment allegations. We all know about Matt Lauer being fired from NBC on Wednesday. But there are a few other celebrities that are also being accused. A couple of these might surprise you.
12. Dave Portnoy (Sports Commentator)
Number of alleged victims: 1 woman Consequences: new ESPN series canceled
11. James Toback (Director and Screenwriter)
Number of alleged victims: more than 300 women Consequences: faces investigations by police departments in New York and Los Angeles
10. Roy Price (Head of Amazon Studios)
Number of alleged victims: 1 woman Consequences: resigned from his job as head of Amazon Studios
9. George H.W. Bush (Former U.S. President)
Number of alleged victims: 3 women Consequences: issued a statement
8. Bob Weinstein (Weinstein Studios Executive)
Number of alleged victims: 1 woman Consequences: faces at least one lawsuit
7. Ben Affleck (Actor/Director)
Number of alleged victims: 1 woman Consequences: tweeted an apology
6. John Besh (New Orleans celebrity chef)
Number of alleged victims: more than 25 women Consequences: left his company, Besh Resturant Group
5. Andy Dick (Actor/Comedian)
Number of alleged victims: at least a couple people Consequences: lost two recent film roles
4. Casey Affleck (Actor/Director)
Number of alleged victims: 2 women Consequences: Affleck denied allegations, but settled his cases out of court for an undisclosed amount.
3. Jeremy Piven (Actor)
Number of alleged victims: 2 women Consequences: none
2. Mark Halperin (NBC Political Journalist)
Number of alleged victims: at least 5 women Consequences: NBC has since parted ways with Halperin
1. Dustin Hoffman (Actor/Director)
Number of alleged victims: 2 women Consequences: none
