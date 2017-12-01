Local
What’s happening in the Triangle this weekend?

Jodi Berry
2012 Krewe Of Bacchus Parade

Raleigh

The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration will take place Saturday, December 2nd, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in City Plaza on Fayetteville Street, Raleigh. It’s a free event, and most of the activities are free as well. The tree lighting celebration will feature live entertainment, the Cirque de Vol with their Interactive Hula Hoop Jam with a Hula Hoop Stilt-Walking Performer and their Interactive Miniature Aerial Rig onsite for Free Youth Demos, Holiday refreshment, Face painting and more.

The Great Xscape Tour Sunday, December 3rd, 7pm at the PNC Arena Sunday. 90’s group featuring Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott performing their hits, joined by special guests, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Zonique, and June’s Diary!Xscape tickets.

Xscape performing on GMA

Durham

The Durham Christmas Parade and Fun Fest-The parade begins on Main Street and Dillard Street at 11 a.m. Saturday December 2nd, and proceeds through downtown on Main Street, ending at Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard, near Duke University East Campus. Bring your lawn chairs

FUN FEST- Begins after the parade from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell Street.

Activities Triangle

Photos