Netflix’s #MyNameIsnt Campaign Amplifies The Voices Of Victims Of Street Harrassment

Foxy NC Staff

Netflix’s Spike Lee series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ centers around Nola Darling, a sexually liberated artist navigating the tough streets of New York City.

In the first episode, Darling’s dreamy Brooklyn life turns into a nightmare, when a man grabs her up in the street while she’s walking home. The frightening encounter echoes the experiences of millions of women, who have felt the shadow of harassment chase them during their daily commutes.

To give voice to this all too common occurrence, Netflix launched the #MyNameIsnt campaign to take a stand against street harassment.

In a series of videos, multiple women come forward proclaiming their name is not (insert any gross, crass, comment men make to women on a daily basis) to combat the normalization of catcalling.

The social media component of the campaign invites women to upload their own personalized #MyNameIsnt poster.

Watch the videos and join the conversation. You are not alone.

RELATED LINKS

Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In These Stories To Make Me Feel Embarrassed And Ashamed’

Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Child Rape

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: