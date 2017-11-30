Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With Ex-Fiance James Packer

Foxy NC Staff

The short lived romance between singer Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer yielded millions of dollars in return for the falsetto songstress.

We previously reported, Carey asked for $50 million in court after her split from her ex-fiance, claiming the relationship inconvenienced her by forcing her to uproot her life in New York to move to LA. The case also noted a leg of her tour that was apparently cancelled due to Packer. The death knell of their relationship was an argument in Greece involving Packer and Carey’s assistant that ‘traumatized’ the ‘Butterfly’ singer.

Now that the dust has settled, Carey reportedly walked away with between $5 and $10 million, and gets to keep her massive engagement ring–allegedly worth less than the $10 million dollars it was originally appraised for.

That’s how you secure the bag, sis.

SOURCE: TMZ, The Blast, People

