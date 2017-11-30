Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

Foxy NC Staff

The final days ofare playing out in front of our eyes on the Braxton Family Values. In this preview clip of Thursday’s episode, Tamar and Vince struggle to get along and tensions rise as Vince isolates himself from Tamar and her friends during a beach trip.

Check out the EXCLUSIVE clip below:

Watch Tamar & Vince Thursday nights at 9 on We tv.

