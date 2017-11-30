Entertainment News
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty


The final days of Tamar and Vince’s marriage are playing out in front of our eyes on the Braxton Family Values. In this preview clip of Thursday’s episode, Tamar and Vince struggle to get along and tensions rise as Vince isolates himself from Tamar and her friends during a beach trip.

Check out the EXCLUSIVE clip below:

Watch Tamar & Vince Thursday nights at 9 on We tv.

Photos