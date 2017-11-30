TJMS
Home > TJMS

Huggy Lowdown: No White House Christmas Party This Year!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


11/30/17- April Ryan didn’t get invited to the White House Christmas party this year and she’s more than fine with it. But Huggy goes in explaining all the reasons why people wouldn’t want to go to the party anyway!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

22 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Continue reading Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 20 hours ago
11.30.17
Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 24 hours ago
11.30.17
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress,…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Photos