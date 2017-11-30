TJMS
Black Moms Matter: What Was Your Child’s Name Based On?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/30/17- Sometimes people are a little ashamed of how their children were conceived because there are some serious stories behind it! In this Black Moms Matter, Kim and Sherri are joined by singer and Black mom Leela James who discuss what their kid’s names would be if they named them after the way they were conceived!

Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel

12 photos Launch gallery

Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel

Continue reading Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel

Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel


Photos