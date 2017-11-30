Black Moms Matter: What Was Your Child’s Name Based On?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/30/17- Sometimes people are a little ashamed of how their children were conceived because there are some serious stories behind it! In this Black Moms Matter, Kim and Sherri are joined by singer and Black mom Leela James who discuss what their kid’s names would be if they named them after the way they were conceived!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel 12 photos Launch gallery Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel 1. Viola Davis and Julian Tennon named their adopted daughter Genesis. 1 of 12 2. Prince Michael Jackson II aka Blanket. 2 of 12 3. Spike Lee's wife chose their daughter's name, Satchel Lewis Lee. 3 of 12 4. Forest Whitaker & Wife: kids are named Ocean, Autumn, True and Sonnet. 4 of 12 5. Celine Dion's twins are named Eddy and Nelson. 5 of 12 6. Vanilla Ice named his daughter Dusti Rainn and son Keelee Breeze. 6 of 12 7. Jermaine Jackson named his son Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson. 7 of 12 8. Big Boi named his sons Bamboo and Cross and his daughter Jordan. 8 of 12 9. Beyonce & Jay-Z named their kids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Carter 9 of 12 10. Kanye & Kim Kardashian West named their daughter North and their son Saint 10 of 12 11. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats named their children Egypt and Genesis 11 of 12 12. Nicole Richie & her husband named their daughter Sparrow James Midnight 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel Baby Names II: Cute, Crazy, Clever, Cool & Often Cruel

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!