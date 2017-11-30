Luckiest Woman Ever: Leela James On Tour With Tank!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

How many women would love to get the chance to go on tour singing with Tank? A LOT of women would love the chance, however, singer Leela James gets the opportunity to go on Tank’s The Savage X The Soul Tour!

“Yes, I am on tour with Tank, ” expressed James. “We’ve been having a great time. He has a great spirit, we just have fun. City to city, the women love him.”

That’s all good, but everyone wants to know what it’s really like to be on stage with Tank. “He sings then he takes his shirt off,” explained James. Then the women go crazy! “They throw underwear, throw boobies, it’s a hot mess sometimes. I’m like, ‘girl calm down,’” laughed James.

James has a 6-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son who she sometimes takes on tour with her but only in the summer.

“I try to like keep a balance because I don’t want them to get used to thinking that this world is normal,” explained James. “So I keep them like in school and regular activities until they’re old enough to really understand what’s happening.”

But for now, it seems like James is done having kids. “Oh yes, I’m done. Tubes tied. One of each,” said James. “Snip snip burn and all of that. Yah Yah, throw them things away. Ain’t nobody got time, kids are expensive!”

But besides the tour and kids, James’ music is truly inspired by her surroundings. “I’m inspired by you know real life experiences and stuff you go through,” she expressed. “My friends, family, and a lot of stuff in my lifetime.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 26 photos Launch gallery Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 1. Alicia Keys was smokin' hot in the 2006 movie 'Smokin' Aces' and 'Empire'. Source:AP 1 of 26 2. jJill Scott made her acting debut in the fourth season of 'Girlfriends' Source:Instagram 2 of 26 3. 50 Cent lost up to 54 pounds in order to accurately portray his emaciated character in the film All Things Fall Apart. Source:Instagram 3 of 26 4. Snoop Dogg has become an enduring fixture on the big screen as well as the small screen, 4 of 26 5. Mos Def starred in Monster’s Ball, 16 Blocks, The Italian Job,The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Be Kind Rewind and more. 5 of 26 6. LL Cool J has been in several movies and co-stars on a popular television series NCIS Los Angeles. 6 of 26 7. T.I. had a supporting role in American Gangster and was one of the lead characters in Takers. 7 of 26 8. DMX has parlayed his rough, rugged, and raw presence in to several movies. 8 of 26 9. Common 9 of 26 10. Andre 3000 has made numerous guest appearances on television. He scored the lead role in the Jimi Hendrix biopic. 10 of 26 11. Lenny Kravitz and one of the sexiest men alive, made his debut in Precious. 11 of 26 12. Ludacris was in 2 Fast 2 Furious but got rave reviews for 'Crash' 12 of 26 13. Eminem turned to acting in the movie 8 Mile which was loosely based on his life. 13 of 26 14. Whitney sissled on the silver screen in 'The Bodyguard' 14 of 26 15. Ice-T found success in Law and Order SVU as Detective Tutuola 15 of 26 16. Beyonce starred alongside Idris Alba in 'Obsessed' Source:AP 16 of 26 17. We watched Will Smith grow up on 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Source:AP 17 of 26 18. Jennifer Hudson got an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in her very first role. Source:PR 18 of 26 19. Ice Cube hit it big with his first major motion picture role in Boyz n the Hood. Source:PR 19 of 26 20. Queen Latifah made her venture into acting with a role in 'Jungle Fever' Source:PR 20 of 26 21. Sean "Diddy' Combs starred in 'A Rasin In The Sun' 21 of 26 22. Tupac Shakur starred in 'Juice' & 'Poetic Justice' 22 of 26 23. We all remember Drake from the show 'Degrassi' 23 of 26 24. Bow Wow starred in 'Bounce', 'Lottery Ticket', & 'The Fast & The Furious : Tokyo Drift' 24 of 26 25. Method Man had winning roles in HBO's 'The Wire', the films 'How High' & 'Red Tail' 25 of 26 26. Nicki Minaj starred in 'Barber Shop: The Next Cut' as Draya 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!