Luckiest Woman Ever: Leela James On Tour With Tank!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
How many women would love to get the chance to go on tour singing with Tank? A LOT of women would love the chance, however, singer Leela James gets the opportunity to go on Tank’s The Savage X The Soul Tour!

“Yes, I am on tour with Tank, ” expressed James. “We’ve been having a great time. He has a great spirit, we just have fun. City to city, the women love him.”

That’s all good, but everyone wants to know what it’s really like to be on stage with Tank. “He sings then he takes his shirt off,” explained James. Then the women go crazy! “They throw underwear, throw boobies, it’s a hot mess sometimes. I’m like, ‘girl calm down,’” laughed James.

James has a 6-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son who she sometimes takes on tour with her but only in the summer.

“I try to like keep a balance because I don’t want them to get used to thinking that this world is normal,” explained James. “So I keep them like in school and regular activities until they’re old enough to really understand what’s happening.”

But for now, it seems like James is done having kids. “Oh yes, I’m done. Tubes tied. One of each,” said James. “Snip snip burn and all of that. Yah Yah, throw them things away. Ain’t nobody got time, kids are expensive!”

But besides the tour and kids, James’ music is truly inspired by her surroundings. “I’m inspired by you know real life experiences and stuff you go through,” she expressed. “My friends, family, and a lot of stuff in my lifetime.”

