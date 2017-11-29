House Passes Bill To Sweep Away Outdated Racial Labels ‘Negro’ And ‘Oriental’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

House Passes Bill To Sweep Away Outdated Racial Labels ‘Negro’ And ‘Oriental’

“Words definitely matter,” the bill’s sponsor said.

News One
3 reads
Leave a comment

A voice vote in the U.S. House of Representative on Tuesday approved a bill to remove antiquated racial labels in two federal regulations, The Hill reported.

“Words definitely matter. They can cause great harm and division, particularly when they are embedded in federal statute,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who authored the bill, stated on the House floor.

SEE ALSO:  Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Blacks Have Consistently Lived Under Systemic Oppression

The measure seeks to replace the term “Negro” with “Black or African American” and “Oriental” with “Asian American or Pacific Islander,” as well as doing away with “Spanish surname” and “Eskimo” and change them to “Hispanic” and “Alaska Native.” This bill addresses affirmative action references in two specific federal regulations: Agriculture Department loan programs in rural areas and a Pennsylvania Avenue development plan in the District of Columbia from 1974.

READ MORE: Obama Signs Bill Eliminating Use Of ‘Negro’ & ‘Oriental’ From Federal Laws

This isn’t the first time that Congress has done some ethnic label house cleaning. Former President Barack Obama signed a bill in 2016 that eliminated the outdated racial identifiers, “Negro” and “Oriental” from two other sections of the U.S. code that dated back to the 1970s, regarding the Department of Energy and the Local Public Works Capital Development and Investment Act. The legislation passed by a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier in the year before the president signed it. “The term ‘Oriental’ has no place in federal law and at long last this insulting and outdated term will be gone for good,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), who sponsored the bill, said last year. Some on social media are wondering if President Donald Trump, who opposes political correctness, is looking forward to his chance to sweep away the outdated racial labels by signing the bill.

SOURCE:  The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Utah’s Negro Bill Canyon Renamed After Years Of Contentious Debates

I Am Not Your Negro Doc Gives Baldwin’s Voice New Life

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend, Receives $800,000 Settlement…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston,…
 4 hours ago
11.29.17
Today - Season 2017
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually…
 5 hours ago
11.29.17
PR 101: Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven Breaks Down…
 24 hours ago
11.29.17
Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Photos