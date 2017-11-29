Local
There’s a new line dance in town, called the BullCityBounce

Jodi Berry
Low Section Of Women Dancing On Footpath

Source: Kristina Kohanova / EyeEm / Getty

Move over Wobble, Electric Slide and the Miami Strut, there’s a new line dance in town! Have you heard of the #BullCityBounce? Created by Zumba Fitness guru Jessica Mazyck, she was inspired after listening to the rap song “North Cack,” which pays homage to the Bull City. Mazyck is inviting everyone to do the Bull City Bounce with her Saturday, December 2 on the rooftop of the Durham Hotel in downtown.

