There’s a new line dance in town, called the BullCityBounce

Move over Wobble, Electric Slide and the Miami Strut, there’s a new line dance in town! Have you heard of the #BullCityBounce? Created by Zumba Fitness guru Jessica Mazyck, she was inspired after listening to the rap song “North Cack,” which pays homage to the Bull City. Mazyck is inviting everyone to do the Bull City Bounce with her Saturday, December 2 on the rooftop of the Durham Hotel in downtown.

Heard of the #BullCityBounce ? Me neither. Today I met the creator. She hopes to make it a viral sensation throughout 💃🏾🕺🏾@CityofDurhamNC pic.twitter.com/T6Nt8jLHYP — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 28, 2017

courtesy ABC11

