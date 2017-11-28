App Turns Small Change Into Bail Donations For Black People

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

App Turns Small Change Into Bail Donations For Black People

A serial entrepreneur partners with a criminal justice advocacy group to help reform the unjust incarceration system.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tech entrepreneur Kortney Ziegler is behind a new app that lets users accumulate their spare change to help bail Black people out of jail, Konbini.com reported.

“Although bail relief via an app isn’t the perfect solution to true abolishment of the prison industrial complex, being able to provide a tiny dent in the system along the way is always important. Supporting the work that prison abolitionists are already doing, is my contribution,” Ziegler stated.

SEE ALSO:  13 St. Louis Suburbs Target Poor Blacks In Revenue Scheme, Lawsuit Says

Ziegler and Tiffany Mikell cofounded Appolition.us in partnership with National Bail Out, a network of organizations working to “end money bail” and, in the meantime, help to return incarcerated Black people to their families when they can’t afford to pay bail. A disproportionate number of Black people are jailed every day, where they languish often for months–sometimes years–because they cannot come up with bail money.

READ MORE: Bail Equals Inequality: The Kalief Browder Case & Why Freedom Costs Money

The app works by linking to a banking account. It rounds up regular purchases to the nearest dollar and donates the accumulated funds. “Our short-term goals are to get as many folks home for the holidays as possible,” Ziegler told the pop culture site. “Long term, we see the platform being used in a variety of ways to bolster the voices of those in need beyond just a financial contribution.” The serial entrepreneur is also behind Trans*H4ck, a company that merges transadvocacy and technology, the East Bay Express reported. He also directed the acclaimed 2008 documentary “STILL BLACK: A Portrait of Black Transmen,” which examines the intersections of masculinity, blackness, and the transgender experience.

SOURCE:  Konbini.com, East Bay Express

SEE ALSO:

Jay Z To Bail Out Incarcerated Dads For Father’s Day

Black Lives Matter Activists Organizing National Mama’s Bail Out Day

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend, Receives $800,000 Settlement…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston,…
 4 hours ago
11.29.17
Today - Season 2017
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually…
 5 hours ago
11.29.17
PR 101: Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven Breaks Down…
 24 hours ago
11.29.17
Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Photos