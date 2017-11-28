Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

After Twitter meanly reacted to his new look, Gross challenged women to post photos of themselves without 'inhancements.'

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Jhene Aiko x Pac Sun x Neff Headwear Soul Of Summer Collection Launch

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It’s #NoShaveNovember for everyone except Lance Gross.

The actor revealed his freshly shaven face on Instagram, letting fans know he was prepping for an upcoming role:

Members of #BeardGangGangGang swiftly took to Twitter to discuss his clean look, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about his baby face:

 

Lance took to Twitter to defend his smooth look, daring women to show themselves without ‘inhancements.’

The typo led to more Black Twitter carnage:

 

RELATED LINKS

Lil Mama And Lance Gross Slay ‘When Love Kills’ Photo Shoot

Lil Mama &amp; Lance Gross TV One Drama ‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story’ Drops Explosive Trailer

Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Mariah Carey Secures The Bag…Scores Millions From Billionaire…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend, Receives $800,000 Settlement…
 3 hours ago
11.29.17
Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston,…
 4 hours ago
11.29.17
Today - Season 2017
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC For Allegedly Sexually…
 5 hours ago
11.29.17
PR 101: Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven Breaks Down…
 24 hours ago
11.29.17
Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Photos