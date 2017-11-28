Top Of The Morning: Do We Have A Black Princess?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/28/17- Everyone is excited about the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting married next year and rumors of a Black princess are all over the place! Tom and the crew talk about the line of succession and the possibilities for the throne.

