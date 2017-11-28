TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: What Racist Thing Did Trump Say This Time?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


11/28/17- It seems like Donald Trump can’t do anything without saying something racists or offensive about a specific group of people. This time he went after the Native Americans making fun of them.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

22 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Continue reading Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 15 hours ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 18 hours ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Photos