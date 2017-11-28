The Art Of Black Miami Event Is Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

What’s not to love about Miami? The beach, the weather and the art! The art has become a big part of the Miami community and it invites everyone to come and check out.

Connie Kinnard the Vice President of Multicultural Tourism and Development of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau was too excited to talk about fourth annual Art of Black Miami event.

“Art Basel is December the 6th through the 10th kicking off here in Miami,” explained Kinnard. “Art Basel is one of the largest consumer art shows in the world. Brings into Miami over 70,000 people.”

Within that art show, there’s the Art of Black Miami event that Kinnard says, “is about making sure it spreads throughout the whole city, all of the community.”

The surrounding cities feature many black artists so this event helps shine a light on their work. “This platform is about showcasing and making sure the word gets out that there is art in the community as well,” expressed Kinnard. “Like I said, 70,000 people and we want to make sure that tourism dollar spreads throughout all the community.”

If you’re interested in this event head over to the Art of Miami website for more information.

