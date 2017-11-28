TJMS
Home > TJMS

The Art Of Black Miami Event Is Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

What’s not to love about Miami? The beach, the weather and the art! The art has become a big part of the Miami community and it invites everyone to come and check out.

Connie Kinnard the Vice President of Multicultural Tourism and Development of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau was too excited to talk about fourth annual Art of Black Miami event.

“Art Basel is December the 6th through the 10th kicking off here in Miami,” explained Kinnard. “Art Basel is one of the largest consumer art shows in the world. Brings into Miami over 70,000 people.”

Within that art show, there’s the Art of Black Miami event that Kinnard says, “is about making sure it spreads throughout the whole city, all of the community.”

The surrounding cities feature many black artists so this event helps shine a light on their work. “This platform is about showcasing and making sure the word gets out that there is art in the community as well,” expressed Kinnard. “Like I said, 70,000 people and we want to make sure that tourism dollar spreads throughout all the community.”

If you’re interested in this event head over to the Art of Miami website for more information.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Art Of Black Miami Event Is Back!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
New Music Alert! Dru Hill Releases New EP,…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Gobble Gobble! How Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday
 3 days ago
11.27.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
 6 days ago
11.24.17
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
Photos