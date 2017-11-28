Inside Her Story: The Bed & Breakfast That’s Killing The Game

A docuseries on OWN TV called Checked In follows a bed and breakfast in the Poconos owned by Monique Greenwood who is the CEO of Akwabba Mansion Bed & Breakfast. Owning 3 other inns, Greenwood is one busy woman!
“Our goal was to really run it on the weekends while we had our day jobs,” explains Greenwood. “And very quickly we got people who wanted to come 7 days a week and that became challenging…We found that when people can’t have what they want, they want it even more.”
Greenwood has found success running her own business. “I really believe that being a business owner allow as you to create your own destiny,” she explained. “You can decide just how much you want to work, you can decide if you don’t.”
But everyone wants to know what it’s like running her own bed and breakfast with cameras running around.
“We had an understanding from day one that it was a reality show and that in real life I work. So I’ve got to get the job done, the people really do have to have breakfast in the morning they really do have to have their rooms freshened, “explained Greenwood. “So the cameras kind of follow me as we do what we do. I was very comfortable about having the cameras in our space because I’m always around people.”
If you want to stay at the Akwabba Mansion Bed & Breakfast head over to http://www.akwaaba.com/
