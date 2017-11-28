TJMS
Patti LaBelle: Patti Pies & Holiday Music Go Right Together!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Pattie LaBelle has been putting in the work with over 400 shows a year and she knows it! She released her new holiday album Patti LaBelle and Friends-Home for the Holiday and was too happy to talk about it.

“It’s Home for the Holidays With Friends and it’s on my label GPE and that’s Gia for my granddaughter and Patricia and Edwards my last name so it’s Gia Patricia Edwards label,” expressed LaBelle.

Before getting into the album, Tom had to ask about her pies! Tom is sure people think LaBelle makes them herself.

“They do but guess what I always whenever I enter a plane or wherever I’m going somewhere and someone says, ‘Patti you got one of them pies?’ When I’m on a flight I say, ‘yes under the plane in my suitcase. I’ll give it to you when I go to baggage,’” she laughed.

When asked about how many she thinks she’s sold she replies, “I can’t even guess. Like I said Tom it’s a blessing.”

But getting back to her album, she features an all-star line up with Rueben Studdard, Jamar Jones, Tamela Mann, Vivian Green and many more.

On having Vivan Green on her album LaBelle gushed, “Oh, she’s a sweetheart.” But she’s also happy to be singing with good friends. “I have all of my sweet good friends and Tamela Mann is phenomenal as you know. I have a blessed project.”

Continue reading Patti LaBelle: Patti Pies & Holiday Music Go Right Together!

Photos