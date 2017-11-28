Entertainment News
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body Pic

Keke's got nothing to hide!

Bossip 10 Year Anniversary Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It’s only been a month since Keke Wyatt welcomed her newest baby, and she’s already looking snatched.

The snap back is strong with this R&B diva! Keke has gotten her figure back, showing everyone just how strong her snap back game is.

Check out the shot she posted of herself in a catsuit and heels!

Thank You St. Louis for all the ❤️LOVE 💋💋💋

A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on

From what we can see, Keke’s got plenty of reason to be showing off!

Photos