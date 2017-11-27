Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo

Foxy NC Staff

After scoring a $31 million dollar partnership deal for Raycon electronics, R&B singer and reality star Ray J has even more good news to celebrate.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting a baby. The father-to-be officially announced the news on The Real after months of speculation.

#TSRUpdatez: 👀 #RayJ confirms that he and #PrincessLove are expecting! via: @therealdaytime @not_somuch A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:30am PST

On the heels of the announcement, ‘LHH: Hollywood’ co-star Moniece Slaughter dropped a bombshell accusation: Brandy is reportedly carrying Ray J & Princess’ child as a surrogate.

Moneice’s social media post comes amid Brandy pregnancy rumors.

For the last couple of months, the ‘Full Moon’ singer has been swatting away gossip that her weight gain was due to a baby.

In October, Brandy teased fans saying “As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now.”

God lives in my music and in my heart 🎼🎤🎶 Thank you #Chicago for making me feel special and loved. Chanting my name at the end of my performance humbled my entire soul. Love -brannie #Brandy #vocalsandsoul are all that matter here… close your eyes if you think I’m pregnant. (As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now) #thickerthanasnicker I love it🙊 A post shared by b r 📖n d Y —–b u t t o n (@4everbrandy) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Princess Love responded to the rumors with a baby bump photo:

It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this to ourselves until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early. But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers ❤️ A post shared by Princess Love Norwood 🇵🇭 (@princesslove) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:47am PST

RELATED LINKS

Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: