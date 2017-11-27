Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo

"Brandy is carrying the baby for them," Ray J's 'LHH:Hollywood' co-star Moniece Slaughter announced on social media.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

After scoring a $31 million dollar partnership deal for Raycon electronics, R&B singer and reality star Ray J has even more good news to celebrate.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting a baby. The father-to-be officially announced the news on The Real after months of speculation.

#TSRUpdatez: 👀 #RayJ confirms that he and #PrincessLove are expecting! via: @therealdaytime @not_somuch

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

On the heels of the announcement, ‘LHH: Hollywood’ co-star Moniece Slaughter dropped a bombshell accusation: Brandy is reportedly carrying Ray J & Princess’ child as a surrogate.

Moneice’s social media post comes amid Brandy pregnancy rumors.

For the last couple of months, the ‘Full Moon’ singer has been swatting away gossip that her weight gain was due to a baby.

In October, Brandy teased fans saying “As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now.”

Princess Love responded to the rumors with a baby bump photo:

RELATED LINKS

Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 15 hours ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 18 hours ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Photos