49ers Fans Went Too Far

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

When the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, C.J. Beathard got hurt, fans got to see what back up QB  Jimmy Garoppolo  could do but some fans got a little too excited. To the point they were cheering before they knew that Beathard was okay. Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News posted a comment from 49ers safety, Eric Reid “Our starting [QB] got hurt and people are cheering before he even stands up, That pisses me off. I’m disappointed in our fans. I understand the excitement about Jimmy, he’s a great player, but that’s not right.” “Linebacker Reuben Foster added “First of all, I wanted to say our fans are better than that. You wait until a guy gets up to cheer, not when a guy’s down. Then when he’s up, you cheer.”

Beathard played a good game on Sunday against the Seahawks. He threw for 201 yards and had to leave with just over minute remaning with a lower-body injury. According to Chris Biderman of the Niners Wire, Beathard suffered knee and hip ailments and is going to have an MRI today.

Photos