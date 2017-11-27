49ers Fans Went Too Far

When the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, C.J. Beathard got hurt, fans got to see what back up QB Jimmy Garoppolo could do but some fans got a little too excited. To the point they were cheering before they knew that Beathard was okay. Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News posted a comment from 49ers safety, Eric Reid “Our starting [QB] got hurt and people are cheering before he even stands up, That pisses me off. I’m disappointed in our fans. I understand the excitement about Jimmy, he’s a great player, but that’s not right.” “Linebacker Reuben Foster added “First of all, I wanted to say our fans are better than that. You wait until a guy gets up to cheer, not when a guy’s down. Then when he’s up, you cheer.”

Beathard played a good game on Sunday against the Seahawks. He threw for 201 yards and had to leave with just over minute remaning with a lower-body injury. According to Chris Biderman of the Niners Wire, Beathard suffered knee and hip ailments and is going to have an MRI today.