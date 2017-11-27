By now you’ve heard that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress, Meghan Markle. They’ve only been dating a year and 1/2. Rumors about their relationship started last November but we finally saw them publicly together in March. So now that you know about the couple, have you seen the ring?

Very nice!

When will they get married? We don’t have any real details. We just know it will be next spring but either before or after Kate has baby #3 in April. We all will be watching. Will you?