Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

Tichina's new beau is armed with muscles and melanin.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Tichina Arnold

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

You can’t keep a good girl down.

Right after it was announced both ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Daytime Divas’ were cancelled, actress Tichina Arnold is bouncing back by cozying up to a new bae.

The 48-year-old ‘Martin’ alum has been romantically linked to heavyweight boxer from Detroit, Cedric Boswell.

Ok #TichinaArnold 👀🍫 #blacklove

A post shared by BlackAmericaWeb (@blackamericaweb) on

In 2016, Arnold went through an ugly divorce with NBA coach Reno Bighorns after 4 years of marriage. The split changed the 48-year-old’s approach to relationships, telling People back in July,

“I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time. I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”

Well looks like she’s doing it all and someHave fun Tichina!

Along with having a new beau, Tichina is one proud mama.

Check out her daughter sanging below:

#PressPlay #TichinaArnold's daughter better sing!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

SOURCE: MADAME NOIRE

RELATED LINKS

Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On ‘Martin’

Jennifer Hudson, Tichina Arnold And Ciara Show Off Their Kids’ Singing Abilities

Vanessa Williams &amp; Tichina Arnold To Lead VH1’s Scripted Series ‘Daytime Divas’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 15 hours ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 18 hours ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Photos