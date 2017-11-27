NFL Wrap Up Week 12: How Bad Are The Cleveland Browns?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/27/17- How bad are the Cleveland Browns? Comedian Chris Paul raps about it to the beat of Young Joc’s It’s Going Down. And don’t worry he doesn’t hold back! In a hilarious rap, Paul calls the Cleveland Browns out after a terrible week in football.

