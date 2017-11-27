TJMS
Home > TJMS

NFL Wrap Up Week 12: How Bad Are The Cleveland Browns?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


11/27/17- How bad are the Cleveland Browns? Comedian Chris Paul raps about it to the beat of Young Joc’s It’s Going Down. And don’t worry he doesn’t hold back! In a hilarious rap, Paul calls the Cleveland Browns out after a terrible week in football.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Forbes Top 10 List of Least Liked NFL Players

10 photos Launch gallery

Forbes Top 10 List of Least Liked NFL Players

Continue reading Forbes Top 10 List of Least Liked NFL Players

Forbes Top 10 List of Least Liked NFL Players


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 15 hours ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 18 hours ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Photos