Erica Ash Is Starring In A ‘Gut-busting’ Christmas Movie

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Survivors Remorse may be ending after four amazing seasons, but it doesn’t mean we’ll see the last of Erica Ash! She’ll be starring in the movie Miss Me This Christmas premiering on TV One Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Tom and Sybil couldn’t help but ask why Survivors Remorse was ending. “We’re all still a little bit reeling ourselves,” replied Ash. “We thought for sure we were going to get another season.” The show did a great job of tackling important everyday issues.

However, Ash is coming back strong in a TV One Christmas movie!

“Miss Me This Christmas is a story of a couple Regina and Franklin, they are a music mogul couple,” that got married on Christmas day a few years back explained Ash. “They run into some trouble when Regina thinks he’s got a little side piece happening….The movie is basically about whether or not they can save their marriage before Christmas day.”

Sure to be a cute Christmas movie for everyone Ash says, “It was gut-busting for us to shot it, so I know it’s going to be gut-busting for Y’all.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs 1. 15. TLC's "Sleigh Ride" 1 of 15 2. 14. BeBe and CeCe Winans' "The First Noel" 2 of 15 3. 13. The O'Jays' "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas Without the One You Love" 3 of 15 4. 12. The Emotions' "What Do The Lonely Do at Christmas" 4 of 15 5. 11. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" 5 of 15 6. 10. Boyz II Men's "Let it Snow" featuring Brian McKnight 6 of 15 7. 9. Jackson 5's "Someday at Christmas" 7 of 15 8. 8. Luther Vandross' “Every Year, Every Christmas" 8 of 15 9. 7. Eartha-Kitt's "Santa Baby" 9 of 15 10. 6. Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" 10 of 15 11. 5. Nat King Cole's "This Christmas Song" 11 of 15 12. 4. Otis Redding's "Merry Christmas Baby" 12 of 15 13. 3. James Brown's "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto" 13 of 15 14. 2. The Temptations' "Silent Night" 14 of 15 15. 1. Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!