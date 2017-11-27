TJMS
Home > TJMS

Erica Ash Is Starring In A ‘Gut-busting’ Christmas Movie

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

Survivors Remorse may be ending after four amazing seasons, but it doesn’t mean we’ll see the last of Erica Ash! She’ll be starring in the movie Miss Me This Christmas premiering on TV One Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Tom and Sybil couldn’t help but ask why Survivors Remorse was ending. “We’re all still a little bit reeling ourselves,” replied Ash. “We thought for sure we were going to get another season.” The show did a great job of tackling important everyday issues.

However, Ash is coming back strong in a TV One Christmas movie!

“Miss Me This Christmas is a story of a couple Regina and Franklin, they are a music mogul couple,” that got married on Christmas day a few years back explained Ash. “They run into some trouble when Regina thinks he’s got a little side piece happening….The movie is basically about whether or not they can save their marriage before Christmas day.”

Sure to be a cute Christmas movie for everyone Ash says, “It was gut-busting for us to shot it, so I know it’s going to be gut-busting for Y’all.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

Continue reading 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 15 hours ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 16 hours ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 18 hours ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Photos