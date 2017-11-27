Morning Minute: What Did The Celebrities Bring To Thanksgiving?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/27/17- Hoping everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, Chris Paul tells you about all the celebrities that showed up to the TJMS Thanksgiving dinner. Looks like R. Kelly, LaVar Ball and few others made it to dinner!

