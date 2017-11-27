Morning Minute: What Did The Celebrities Bring To Thanksgiving?

0 reads Leave a comment
11/27/17- Hoping everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, Chris Paul tells you about all the celebrities that showed up to the TJMS Thanksgiving dinner. Looks like R. Kelly, LaVar Ball and few others made it to dinner!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving
22 photos Launch gallery
How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving
1. Monyetta Shaw1 of 22
2. Gabrielle Union Wade2 of 22
3. Gayle King3 of 22
4. Kevin Hart4 of 22
5. Teyana Taylor5 of 22
6. Oprah6 of 22
7. The Rock7 of 22
8. Niecy Nash8 of 22
9. Sanaa Lathan9 of 22
10. David & Tamela Mann10 of 22
11. Viola Davis11 of 22
12. John Legend12 of 22
13. Vanessa Williams13 of 22
14. Kandi Burruss14 of 22
15. Diddy15 of 22
16. Janet Jackson16 of 22
17. Cynthia Bailey17 of 22
18. T.I.18 of 22
19. Common19 of 22
20. Ciara20 of 22
21. Lala Anthony21 of 22
22. Mike Epps22 of 22
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours