Huggy Lowdown: Too Busy Lying To Be Cooking!

0 reads Leave a comment
11/27/17- Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that she doesn’t cook much these days adding a picture of a Chocolate Pecan Pie she made. Huggy Lowdown wasn’t buying it and tells us just why she doesn’t have much time to cook these days!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff
22 photos Launch gallery
Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff
1. Donald Trump1 of 22
2. George W. Bush2 of 22
3. Mitt Romney: Immigration3 of 22
4. Representative Todd Akin4 of 22
5. Michelle Bachmann5 of 22
6. Anthony Scaramucci: Goal Of Trump Administration6 of 22
7. George Bush7 of 22
8. Newt Gingrich: Occupy Wall Street protesters8 of 22
9. Bill Clinton: Running for US Representative in 1974.9 of 22
10. Arnold Schwarzenegger10 of 22
11. George Bush11 of 22
12. Michelle Bachmann12 of 22
13. Sarar Palin13 of 22
14. Donald Trump: Trying to say Obama wasn't born in the U.S.14 of 22
15. Donald Trump: Inaguration15 of 22
16. George Bush16 of 22
17. Bill Clinton17 of 22
18. Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un18 of 22
19. Mitt & Ann Romney, the family vacation19 of 22
20. Anthony Scaramucci: Financial Disclosure Forms20 of 22
21. Sarah Palin21 of 22
22. Donald Trump: Complete Randomness22 of 22
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours