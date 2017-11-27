TJMS
Hangout With Eddie Levert & Raheem DeVaughn On The Fantastic Voyage!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
The Tom Joyner Foundation is presenting dinner with Eddie Levert and a private reception with Raheem DeVaughn as part of the Fantasy Package on the 2018 Fantastic Voyage!

Picture it, you, your family and Eddie Levert having dinner together on the cruise! Or kicking it with singer Raheem DeVaughn! Fantasy Packages are out, so be sure to grab yours for a good time!

Head over the 2018 Fantastic Voyage Cruise page to find out more! Or call 972-980-SAIL (7245).

Photos