It’s Over? Lauren London & Nispey Hussle Split

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
Nipsey Hussle hit up Twitter to announce that he and Lauren London have broken up.
Despite being relationship goals for many, it seems that they couldn’t make it work. Lauren and Nipsey had been together for four years before the somewhat shocking announcement.
Nipsey moved to cut off any speculation about the status of their relatioship status but posting this tweet. From his brief statement it looks like there is no bad blood between him and Lauren. He also made it clear that although they are no longer together they are still working as a unit for their son.
It’s not clear how fresh the breakup is at this point. Lauren has yet to comment on their split or why they have decided to go their separate ways.
