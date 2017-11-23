Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault

Foxy NC Staff

Wendy Williams has decided to reveal her own brush with sexual assault at the office.

Wendy tends to share a lot about herself while spilling the tea on other celebrities, and this week was no different. While speaking on the truly cringeworthy sexual misconduct allegations against journalist Charlie Rose, she revealed that she had also been the victim of sexual assault. And there were witnesses!

“My worst guest? I’m not going to name, but I can tell you this: It had to do with some groping,” Wendy claimed. “You all saw it and didn’t say a word. And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it and that guest will never be here anymore.”

According to Wendy, she was groped by a male comedian during season 2 or 3 of her show, when she was still trying to gain a foothold in daytime talk.

“I hug my guests, he hugged me but lays in my breasts inappropriately and I didn’t know what to do because I am brand new on TV,” she said. “Where as now, I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table.”

Imitating the comedian, she recalled, “After the hug, he looked up at me, he goes, ‘Oh! You’re not Oprah!’”

Wendy’s watchers immediately decided to fan out upon hearing this news, using all of the clues to find the alleged culprit. Their investigation lead them directly to Gilbert Gottfried.

NNNNNN WENDY JUST DRAGGED GILBERT GOTTFRIED ON HER SHOW pic.twitter.com/IHHKLL7WtI — Franklor Nation (@frankpaytas) November 21, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Few people on Twitter can dig up the sympathy for Wendy, though, considering her problematic comments about sexual assault victims in the past.

<blockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

So #WendyWilliams said Gilbert Gottfried was inappropriate to her and never allowed back on her show! I just saw the video and pictures, this coming from the same woman who said Terry Crews should have keep quiet about being assaulted! #Wow

— Terron(@TeeVanity) November 21, 2017

<blockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

Sorry #WendyWilliams! Terry Crews had the right to speak out against being treated like a big black buck on the auction block. It’s the fear of speaking out that keeps the Harvey Weinsteinsand Roy Mooresand Bill Cosbysof the world in power.

— Dorothy A. Terry (@dgivensterry) November 15, 2017

<blockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

#WendyWilliams, I usually agree with you on things but you are feeding into the same behavior that people are trying to stop in all industry by saying #TerryCrews was “chatty” & “namingnames.” Like Black people shouldn’t upset the ‘massas’? That’s a very slave mentality, Wendy.

— Gaia (@Gaiacentric) November 15, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia

Wendy Williams Apologizes For Her Victim Blaming, Revealing Her Own Experiences With Men As A 13-Year-Old

Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It Was Really Scary”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: