Harassment Of Black University Of Hartford Student Was Not ‘Racist,’ Lawyer Says

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Harassment Of Black University Of Hartford Student Was Not ‘Racist,’ Lawyer Says

Brianna Brochu is still facing hate crime charges.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Arevolting incident involving former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu harassing her Black roommate in October was not “racist,” a lawyer for the disgraced student said Tuesday.

“I think that when it’s all said and done, what you’re going to see is that there was nothing racist that motivated this,” Attorney Tom Stevens, who is representing Brochu, said outside a Hartford, Connecticut courthouse, where his client faced a state judge over the case, NBC News reported. “These were two students who were placed together … who didn’t like each other … and it escalated.”

Brochu, 18, was under intense fire over off-putting accusations that she systemically poisoned her African-American roommate, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe. Brochu had allegedly smeared bodily fluids on Rowe’s belongings. She was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace, with hate crime charges being considered, the report says.

NAACP members, who gathered Tuesday outside the courthouse, demanded that prosecutors file felony hate crime charges against the teen, who is White.

Investigators are examining additional information at the request of Rowe’s lawyer, Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy said Tuesday. Decisions to add charges will be based on evidence and the law, she added.

Brochu admitted to authorities that she did put tampon blood on Rowe’s backpack and licked Rowe’s plate, fork and spoon. She denied more accusations, including spitting in Rowe’s coconut oil, authorities said.

Her Instagram posts about the incident were only created in an attempt to “appear funny” and the words that she wrote were not true, she said. Her actions were in “retaliation for Rowe’s “rude behavior” and Rowe posting videos of her sleeping and making fun of her snoring,” according to NBC.

Brochu said she acted foolishly, but is not a racist, she told the Republican-American in an expected move.

What Brochu and her attorney may fail to realize is that the incident is a damaging reminder that numerous college campuses are void of protected safe spaces for students of color. The empathy for Rowe among Black women and the damage done to her life must be greatly weighed in this case.

Brochu’s court case will continue on December 18.

SOURCE: NBC News, Republican-American

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Hate Crime Charge In Poisoning Case; Trump’s Twitter Deleted, Transgender Person Murdered

‘Conversation’ Won’t Heal Crazy White Folks

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

1 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Continue reading Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
5 Celebrities We’re Inviting To Thanksgiving Dinner This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Revealed Her Mom Was…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Photos