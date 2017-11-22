Entertainment News
BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls On The Rise

VanJess

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Ivana and Jessica

Hometown: Fontana, CA

Musical Influences: Aw man, Jess and I are super influenced by the music that was coming out from the late 80s into the 90s. Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder and TLC all made music that heavily influence our sound.

Biggest Break Thus Far: Getting over a million streams on our original music. For a while we had goals to crack a million views on some of the covers that we posted on YouTube, but to see our own music going as far as the covers. It really gives us a lot of confidence that we are on the right track.

Musical Inspirations: Beyonce, Aaliyah, groups like SWV, TLC and Xscape have all really made ways for artists like my sister and I to really make waves in music. We appreciate all their contributions to the game.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents?

Oh my Goodness we would def have two mommies! Chaka Khan! She’s iconic. Our other mother would be Whitney Houston, she’s also iconic!

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music?

We want fans to feel energized when they hear our music. We hope that fans can walk away feeling like we came with something fresh, something that really brings a good vibe. There are so many feels on our new album so y’all will be in for a treat.

What’s next?

Lots more music. We hope to drop our album top of the year and go from there. We can’t really predict what the future holds, but we know that it looks pretty bright from here.

