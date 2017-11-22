Entertainment News
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Revealed Her Mom Was Pregnant In Now Deleted Tweet

If the rumors are true, this would be the seventh child for the reality TV star.

Reality TV peach Kim Zolciak may be expecting a little one…for the seventh time.

The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star’s 20-year-old daughter Brielle leaked the news in a now deleted tweet.

“OMG!!! i’m so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!” Brielle tweeted to her followers, adding her mother was due “in spring sometime.”

Kim quickly took to Snapchat to clear up the rumor saying, “Brielle’s lying. She’s lying!”

Time will tell whether the retraction was a coverup or not. In October, Kim told US Weekly that she and hubby Kroy had plans to expand their family.

“I would love to have another little boy. I’m about to be 40 so I would like to hurry up if we’re going to do it, but I definitely think about it a lot.”

Guess we will be on bump watch with this one!

SOURCE: US Weekly

Photos