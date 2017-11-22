Entertainment News
5 Celebrities We’re Inviting To Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Foxy NC Staff
It’s officially time to stuff our faces with grandma’s famous mac and cheese, share a few bottles of wine auntie over the finest Jahiem soundtrack and laugh with our favorite cousins all night. It could all only mean one thing, it’s Thanksgiving. And the only thing that could make this holiday even better (besides #BlackTwitter) is if you could extend a dinner invitation to one special guest, your favorite celebrity. Here’s five celebrities we’re inviting to Thanksgiving dinner.

1. Colin Kapernick

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Harry How / Getty

Deep conversation over dressing is lit this holiday. Stay woke. Colin Kaepernick is like that cousin you haven’t seen all year, but had so much going on. From football to politics to everything in between, Colin’s got stories for days and what better time to indulge in our “wokeness” than with our loved ones over a plate of collard greens and fried turkey.

2. Kevin Hart

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison/MTV1415 / Getty

After politicking with Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Hart will offer enough comedic relief to take us from Black Panther to Ride Along. With Kevin at the table, the jokes and laughs will be plentiful. The great thing about Kev is that he’ll give us the best of both worlds taking us from motivational stories about his success and positivity to jokes that’ll make our stomachs hurt.

3. Cardi B

US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

With Cardi B in the room, our Thanksgiving will be anything but regular degular. She’s bound to arrive in the most outrageous outfit, hair and jewelry and demand that everybody raises their glass in unison as soon as she walks in. She’ll lead the annual family dance contest that’ll slowly turn into a twerk contest in which she’ll dub herself the winner. The best part about having Cardi there? Once family time is over, she’ll take all the cousins out for a lit night on the town, VIP style of course.

4. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

ComplexCon 2016

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

We know Snoop and Martha technically count as two dinner guests, but bear with us here. Between Snoop and Martha, we’ll be sure to fill up on all types of delicious “edibles” this Thanksgiving. As you’ve probably seen on VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, these two are a match made in heaven and will definitely give us a lot of laughs and a lot of good cooking.

5. Kofi Siriboe

The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

The holidays are the perfect time to debut a new boo to the entire family and could you imagine the look on auntie’s face when you show up to the house with Kofi on your arm? Not only is the Queen Sugar star good-looking, he’s super smart and successful and will certainly leave a lasting impression on the dinner guests. Being the gentleman that he is, he’ll probably show up to dinner with flowers and a case of the finest cognac to sip on over a competitive game of spades. If Kofi’s on the guest list, I bet your family will never ask when you’re planning on settling down again.

