Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/22/17- LaVar Ball was cool when he went after Trump but now he’s being plain stupid! He called the Lakers out saying they don’t know how to coach his son Lonzo Ball right! But Huggy Lowdown says Lonzo Ball has enough money to tell his dad to take a hike!

