Additional Remains Of Sgt. La David Johnson Discovered In Niger Weeks After Deadly Ambush

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a close friend of the Johnson's, expressed the family's devastation in recieving the news four weeks after his funeral.

Foxy NC Staff
On Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed more remains of Sgt. La David Johnson were recovered near the site of a deadly Niger attack that claimed the lives of Johnson and three other American soldiers, NBC News reports.

Johnson, a 25-year-old member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, was killed on October 4 during an ISIS related attack in Tongo Tongo. Military officials say the remains were discovered during a November 12 site inspection carried out in a joint effort by the FBI and military investigators. His remains were verified by DNA testing.

“We can confirm that the Armed Forces Medical Examiner has positively identified these remains as those of Sgt. Johnson,” Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

Johnson’s widow Myeshia and close family friend Rep. Ferederica Wilson faced a firestorm of hecklers in the days following Johnson’s death after outing Trump for his insensitive remarks during a private condolence call.

Wilson, a staunch advocate for the Johnson’s due to her close relationship with the Sgt. since his adolescence, expressed the family’s frustration and devastation in learning the news a month after Johnson’s funeral on October 21.

“He left a Gold Star Family and to learn about his final moments on TV and in the newspaper is a shame for this nation,” Wilson told reporters Tuesday. “It is a shame for any Gold Star Family to go through the pain and agony of learning about their son’s last moments on TV.”

Wilson continued saying it “is difficult to find the words to describe how dismaying it was to learn that some of Sgt. La David Johnson’s remains were found in Niger weeks after his funeral.”

The report seems to confirm Myeshia Johnson’s worse fears that she was kept in the dark regarding the specific whereabouts regarding her husband’s remains and the details leading to his death.

Johnson was killed alongside Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia, NBC writes.

Committee members who oversee military operations in the House and Senate have launched an investigation into the October 4 attack.

SOURCE: NBC News

