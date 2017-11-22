TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: HBCU’s And ‘Hidden Figures’

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, center, in a scene from “Hidden Figures.” (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

The 2016 motion picture Hidden Figures starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae zeroed in on the lives of three dynamic Black women and their contribution to the Space Race. The real-life hidden figures, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, are not only linked by their time at NASA, but also the fact all three women attended HBCUs.

Johnson, played by Henson in the film, was a math prodigy who graduated high school at 14 and college by 18. She attended West Virginia State College and was the first Black woman to attend graduate school at West Virginia University.

Vaughn, played by Spencer, was the acting supervisor of the group of Black engineers or “computers” employed by NASA. Like Johnson, Vaughan was a gifted mathematician who attended Wilberforce University.

Jackson attended Hampton Institute, now known as Hampton University, ahead of her pioneering career at NASA. According to accounts, she was NASA’s first Black woman hired as an engineer. Jackson and Johnson also shared another link by way of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Johnson, now 99, is the only living member of the trailblazing trio. All three women went on to have long careers and lives, and their legacy has been firmly established by way of Margot Lee Shetterly’s 2016 book, “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race” and the aforementioned film.

Another woman who was featured in the book, Dr. Christine Darden, is also connected to the trio via the HBCU link. Darden, who attended Hampton University and Virginia State University, is the first African-American woman promoted into the Senior Executive Service, which is the highest rank in federal civil service while working for NASA.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos