Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are Expecting Baby #2

The power couple's family is getting bigger. Congrats!

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Something must be in the water!

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen announced that they are expecting baby number two.

On Tuesday, Teigen posted an adorable video on Instagram confirming their news. Listen closely, you can hear the 31-year-old ask their 16-month daughter,“ Luna, what’s in here?”

Baby girl quickly replied, “BB!”

Awww…

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Given Teigan’s dry humor, she captioned the post, “it’s john’s!” to which John hilariously quipped back, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

HA!

A few hours after the announcement, Teigen posted a pic of her baby bump on Snapchat.

“Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks,’” she captioned.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has always been open about wanting a large family with her hubby.

“We want a lot of kids,” she previously told Us Weekly. “When it happens, it happens. For us, it’s hard because he’s on the road so much and I’m working. People think it happens so easily, but the stars really have to align to have a baby, and it is a little miracle. So when it happens…we will be so happy.”

The two welcomed their daughter Luna in 2016 via IVF.

Congrats to the happy growing family!

