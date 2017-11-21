HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

Source: Brian To / WENN
held a Issa Rae Wine Down With Issa Rae panel at the 4th Annual Vulture Festival in Los Angles, California. The -creator wore a Insecure Christopher Kane black and white striped dress for the occasion.
Source: Brian To / WENN
The fitted dress gave us a cold shoulder and detached sleeve. The hem of the dress was fringed, separating the stripes eloquently. She paired it with one strap black open toe heels, perfect for the L.A. weather!
Source: Brian To / WENN
She wore her hair up and I’m loving this
illuminating glow. The natural lip is a win, too.
Beauties, we need to know. Do you think her dress is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.
