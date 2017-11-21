Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Issa Rae at the Vulture Festival

Source: Brian To / WENN

Issa Rae held a Wine Down With Issa Rae panel at the 4th Annual Vulture Festival in Los Angles, California. The Insecure-creator wore a Christopher Kane black and white striped dress for the occasion.

Issa Rae at the Vulture Festival

Source: Brian To / WENN

The fitted dress gave us a cold shoulder and detached sleeve. The hem of the dress was fringed, separating the stripes eloquently. She paired it with one strap black open toe heels, perfect for the L.A. weather!

Issa Rae at the Vulture Festival

Source: Brian To / WENN

She wore her hair up and I’m loving this illuminating glow. The natural lip is a win, too.

Beauties, we need to know. Do you think her dress is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

HAUTE or NAUGHT: Lil’ Kim Is A High-End Logo Queen For The ‘Wake Me Up’ Video

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos