Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters

The alleged racist threat was over Waters' criticisms of Trump.

NewsOne Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Aself-professed Trump supporter allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Rep Maxine Waters in a racist voicemail over the congresswoman’s stern criticisms of the president, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

“If you continue to make threats toward the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you,” Anthony Scott Lloyd, 44, of San Pedro, California, said in the October 22 voicemail, according to an arrest affidavit, left at her Washington, D.C., office last month. Lloyd was arrested on November 9, but later released because he “didn’t intent to harm” Waters, he told an FBI agent who interviewed him.

A talk radio report that mentioned a few of Waters’ remarks about Trump prompted Lloyd’s racist-filled fury. A staff member in Waters’ office contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, which referred the allegations to the FBI, according to the LA Times.

Lloyd’s phone call was transcribed in the FBI’s affidavit, LA Weekly reported.

“We’ll kill you,” the transcript reads. “You can call the FBI, you can call the NSA, you can call whoever the f**k you want and report this and try to get a surge or some kind of f**king phone number. B***h, if you do it again, you’re dead. You’re a f**king dead ass n–.”

Recent threats issued against Waters follow a startling pattern of racist attacks from Trump supporters against Blacks who lambaste the president. Waters, however, was shocked by the alleged threats surrounding Lloyd.

“My district is very diverse, and though we don’t always agree, my constituents would never threaten me,” Waters said in a statement released by her office. “We are collectively focused on the progress, safety, and security of our communities.”

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable president Earl Ofari Hutchinson said the case is an important one.

“The indictment sends the strong message that racial hate crimes are taken seriously and will be prosecuted,” he wrote in an email to LA Weekly. “This action is now more important than ever given the recent L.A. County Commission on Human Relations report that white nationalist and hate crimes are again on the rise against African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims. This is a tense and dangerous climate in which some individuals an commit acts of violence against people of color and those of different sexual and religious persuasions.

If convicted, Lloyd faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. His next court date is slated for December 7.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Maxine Waters’ Call At Women’s Convention For Trump Impeachment Not Far Fetched

‘Educated Fool’: Maxine Waters Sounds Off On Ben Carson And ‘Racist’ Jeff Sessions

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

3 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos