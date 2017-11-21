Lifestyle
Family In Conversation: Watch This Mom & Daughter Discuss The Last Time Their Faith Was Tested

A mother and daughter pair sit down to discuss what makes them feel sexy, what makes them feel sad, and the last time their faith was really tested.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

As we head into holiday season, on top of receiving full bellies and thoughtful gifts, we also get the rare opportunity to spend time with our family members. The ambiance of Thanksgiving and Christmas creates fertile ground to have conversations with your loved ones that you never even thought to have.

Meet Jada and Cecelia.

This mother/daughter duo sat down with HelloBeautiful to discuss what makes them feel sexy, what makes them sad, and to reveal the last time their faith was tested.

Photos