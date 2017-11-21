Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser Trailer

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser Trailer

The Queen of the 'ANTM' universe officially returns!

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

She was gone for a minute, but she is officially back! That’s right America’s Next Top Model fans, Tyra Banks has returned to her rightful place as the head boss in charge on the upcoming new season of the long-running reality hit.

Fresh off her summer stint as the host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Tyra Banks is going back to where it all started, ANTM, and the anticipation has officially reached a fever pitch with the release of this new teaser trailer that just dropped. Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive reports on Tyra’s return, as well as what fans can expect on the show’s 24th cycle.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

After letting pop star Rita Ora take the wheel for a single season, Tyra Banks is making her grand return to VH1’s ‘America’s Next Top Model’ next year, and EW has an exclusive first look at the fierce teaser for the show’s upcoming 24th cycle.

“Did you miss me?” Banks says in the clip, which sees her brandishing a set of ‘ANTM’-emblazoned brass knuckles atop a sleek runway, throwing a few punches into the air.

Banks, who relinquished her position at the head of the long-running reality show’s judging panel for cycle 23 — the show’s first to air new episodes on VH1 — announced her return shortly after India Gants took the ANTM crown [last season.] Supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine creative director Drew Elliot, and celebrity stylist Law Roach — all of whom joined the ‘ANTM ‘family last year — will retain their spots as judges for cycle 24.

Earlier this year, Banks spoke in detail about the positive and groundbreaking impact that ANTM had on beauty standards. “In putting these girls on the show and saying, ‘You are beautiful,’ I wasn’t necessarily telling them they were beautiful; I was using them as a vessel to tell millions of girls around the world who looked like them that they were beautiful.” She continued her sentiment, stating “This has always been a passion of mine. It’s so nice to see it’s normalizing. I guess Top Model has normalized what difference is in beauty.”

While no specific premiere date has been announced, ANTM is expected to return to VH1 in early 2018. In the meantime, check out Tyra Banks in this fierce teaser trailer:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter, Enroll In Parenting Classes

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her ‘Chosen’ Musical Family

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’ Teaser Trailer

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 hours ago
11.21.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 19 hours ago
11.20.17
Recap: 2017 American Music Awards
 2 days ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards
 2 days ago
11.19.17
Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Chance The Rapper steals the show on SNL
 2 days ago
11.20.17
What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
#SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
Photos