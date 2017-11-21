Special Event
Home > Special Event

Best Tips For Black Friday Shopping!

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
BLACK FRIDAY

Source: Raleigh News & Observer / Getty

It’s almost time for Black Friday Shopping. Okay let’s be real, now that the stores open on Thursday, it’s almost time for Brown Thursday Shopping! What time do the stores open?

WalMart Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

WalMart

 6PM Thursday
BestBuy Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

BestBuy

 5PM Thursday
Target Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Target

 6PM Thursday
JCPenney Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

JCPenney

 2PM Thursday
Macys Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Macys

 5PM Thursday
Kohls Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Kohls

 5PM Thursday
Sears Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Sears

 6PM Thursday
Kmart Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Kmart

 6PM Thursday
ToysRUs Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

ToysRUs

 5PM Thursday
GameStop Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

GameStop

 4PM Thursday
Belk Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

Belk

 4PM Thursday

So what to do if this is your first time going Brown Thursday/Black Friday shopping? Here are 8 tips from The Today Show.

8. DON’T FORGET ABOUT TRAVEL: If you are going to be out of town for Thanksgiving, how are you going to get your items home? Can you ship them or will you have space to pack them?

7. GO SCOUTING ON WEDNESDAY: Knowing where everything is in the store will help out a lot. Walmart posts their map, so go to Walmart.com to see where each item is.

6. SHOP WITH DISCOUNTED GIFT CARDS

5. READ RETURN POLICES

4. ACT FAST: If the store opens at 5pm and you get to the store at 5:30 and what you want is gone, you can’t be mad. Get there early!

3. USE A NEW BROWSER

2. REVIEW PRICE HISTORIES

1. CHECK THE MODEL NUMBER

Click here to read all of details from The Today Show.

Also,  if you take someone with you, make sure that they are a mission shopper too. This isn’t the time to go and explore! Have fun!!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/17 – 12/23: Viola Davis and Janelle Monae Light Up Late Night TV; Kelly Rowland Goes Christmas Shopping & More!

21 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/17 – 12/23: Viola Davis and Janelle Monae Light Up Late Night TV; Kelly Rowland Goes Christmas Shopping & More!

Continue reading Best Tips For Black Friday Shopping!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/17 – 12/23: Viola Davis and Janelle Monae Light Up Late Night TV; Kelly Rowland Goes Christmas Shopping & More!

Check out what your faves were up this week!

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 6 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 hours ago
11.21.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 24 hours ago
11.20.17
Recap: 2017 American Music Awards
 2 days ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 American Music Awards
 2 days ago
11.19.17
Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Chance The Rapper steals the show on SNL
 2 days ago
11.20.17
What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
#SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse…
 3 days ago
11.20.17
Photos