Best Tips For Black Friday Shopping!

It’s almost time for Black Friday Shopping. Okay let’s be real, now that the stores open on Thursday, it’s almost time for Brown Thursday Shopping! What time do the stores open?

WalMart 6PM Thursday BestBuy 5PM Thursday Target 6PM Thursday JCPenney 2PM Thursday Macys 5PM Thursday Kohls 5PM Thursday Sears 6PM Thursday Kmart 6PM Thursday ToysRUs 5PM Thursday GameStop 4PM Thursday Belk 4PM Thursday

So what to do if this is your first time going Brown Thursday/Black Friday shopping? Here are 8 tips from The Today Show.

8. DON’T FORGET ABOUT TRAVEL: If you are going to be out of town for Thanksgiving, how are you going to get your items home? Can you ship them or will you have space to pack them?

7. GO SCOUTING ON WEDNESDAY: Knowing where everything is in the store will help out a lot. Walmart posts their map, so go to Walmart.com to see where each item is.

6. SHOP WITH DISCOUNTED GIFT CARDS

5. READ RETURN POLICES

4. ACT FAST: If the store opens at 5pm and you get to the store at 5:30 and what you want is gone, you can’t be mad. Get there early!

3. USE A NEW BROWSER

2. REVIEW PRICE HISTORIES

1. CHECK THE MODEL NUMBER

Click here to read all of details from The Today Show.

Also, if you take someone with you, make sure that they are a mission shopper too. This isn’t the time to go and explore! Have fun!!