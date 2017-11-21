News
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Charlie Rose and John Singleton

National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Source: Astrid Riecken / Getty

What do Rev. Jesse Jackson, Charlie Rose and John Singleton have in common with Lewis C.K. and Harvey Weinstein? They also have been accused of sexual harassment. And the list of men being accused is growing by the day.

In an article on The Root, freelance reporter Danielle Young, recounted an experience with Rev. Jackson in front of a group of co-workers a couple of years ago. She says that Jackson grabbed her thigh and made a lewd comment to her. She says she laughed it off but it was very uncomfortable. Then this year at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, John Singleton made some lewd comments to her in the press room in front of his ‘Snowfall’ cast and other people in the press. To some people, they could laugh it off but at what point should a woman laugh off these experiences? Click here to read Young’s full story. Jackson’s office issued an apology although they say that Jackson doesn’t remember meeting Young or what happen. No word from Singleton’s people.

As for Charlie Rose, The Washington Post published an article yesterday where eight women came out to say that Charlie Rose sexually harassed them — with nudity, groping and lewd calls. Yes Charlie Rose. According to the allegations, the 75 year old veteran reporter has been doing this for years. Currently Rose is on leave from PBS and Bloomberg until an investigation is completed. CBS has released Rose from his contract. Click here to read The Washington Post article. Rose’s CBS ‘This Morning’ co-host Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell opened today’s show with a response to the allegations against Charlie Rose.

 

The question now is who’s next?

