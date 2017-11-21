TJMS
Seriously Ignorant News: Robbing Homes & Job Interviews

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/21/17- Our Seriously Ignorant News correspondent reports on a man who decided to rob homes on the way to a job interview. Seriously?

Adding to the growing list of celebrities who have been robbed is New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. He along with some others on this list were not present when the robbery took place although there are several who were robbed at gun point.  Washington Redskins Sean Taylor was only 24-years-old when he was shot during a robbery and later died.


