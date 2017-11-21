Morning Minute: When Mamma Has Your Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/21/17- Donald Trump tried to take a swing at NFL player Marshawn Lynch tweeting the NFL should get rid of him for sitting during the National Anthem. But it backfired because Lynch’s mother clapped backed on Twitter!

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

what NFL team do Trump own ? oh yeah they wouldnt let him have one ,!! LMAO https://t.co/1rPa5jfMjE — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) November 20, 2017

