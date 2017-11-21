Jermaine Dupri Is Excited For The Return Of ‘The Rap Game’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri is famous for his talent in making stars in the world of Hip Hop music and has brought that talent to his show The Rap Game!

Season 4 of The Rap Game premieres Friday, November 24 on Lifetime and Dupri can’t believe it! “I never thought we’d be going to season 4,” he expressed.

The show is an insider look at what Dupri gets up to in the music world. “Basically a snapshot of what I’ve been doing since starting in the business,” he explained. “People wanted to know what was going on in the studio.”

Featuring young artist from ages 12 to 16 years old, Dupri trains them until one rises above the rest. “These kids come to Atlanta for 13 weeks,” explained Dupri. “In that 13th week, I decided which one has really improved. I judge them every week on basically who’s getting better.”

But there’s a message that Dupri wants the kids and people to understand about being an artist.

“People today in music they don’t understand that training is how you become one of the best,” he expressed. “Michael Jackson trained to be the best, Prince trained. They rehearsed every day. This was something they were eating and breathing.”

