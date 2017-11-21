Inside Her Story: Shelia Oliver On Her Historic Win In New Jersey

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

On November 7, 2017, history was made all over the U.S. as African-Americans were elected to office in various states. Sheila Oliver made history as the first Black woman Lt. Governor of New Jersey.

Humbled from winning, Oliver and her running mate Phil Murphy learned a few things about campaigning from watching the 2016 elections.

“I think one of the things that we learned that in this day and age particular in our state it’s about inclusion and diversity,” explained Oliver. “Everyone had a seat at the table during this election.”

When it comes to law enforcement in New Jersey Oliver is hopeful for change.”First of all, I think it begins by holding law enforcement accountable,” explained Oliver.

Awaiting to see who’s elected as the state’s attorney is important. “Our state attorney general is responsible for overseeing every law enforcement agency in New Jersey,” explained Oliver.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!