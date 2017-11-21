Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" meets "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" in Charlotte.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Dolph Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One picture has folks wondering whether Joseline Hernandez and Peter Thomas are moving on together.

A picture is worth a thousand words; several pictures and some video clips might be a whole novel.

There are rumors that the Atlanta reality stars might be dating because they were spotted hanging out together. Hollywood Life suggested that they’ve got something going on after Peter gave Joseline a shout out in the picture below.

If you click over to Peter’s actual Instagram page, this was one of three posts with Joseline. In the first post, she was announcing an appearance at ClubONE in Charlotte.

SAY NO MORE. See you tonight @cluboneclt POWER SATURDAY @power98fm @noleezy BOOK YOUR TABLE NOW 704-777-1645

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Joseline even shared picture of herself performing and mingling with the crowd.

#charlotte you are the best!!!

A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on

Joseline chilled in Charlotte a little longer to take in brunch at ClubONE.

The verdict: Peter and Joseline just took a picture together during a club appearance. Since they’ve each starred on two popular Atlanta-based and wanted to generate some more buzz, they posted a picture together.

RELATED STORIES:

What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops A Diss Track Aimed At Cardi B

Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me

Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos