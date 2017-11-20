Entertainment News
Joe Jackson Teases Janet’s Return At The 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

How long will we have to hold our breath in anticipation?

Inquiring minds would like to know: Will Janet Jackson make a halftime show appearance at this year’s Super Bowl?

Well, Janet’s father Joe Jackson, says his daughter is ready for her return.

“Janet is ready to comeback and I think it will happen,” the patriarch said during a New York Daily News interview. “The way I bought her up she was made for comebacks and this is no different.”

As we previously reported, Justin Timberlake is scheduled to take the Superbowl stage this year, stirring up tense feelings from the 2004 debacle where Jackson was ostracized after Timberlake unveiled her breast during their steamy halftime show performance.

“Janet always wanted to know she was not banned after what happened before,” Jackson continued. “We know conversations have taken place secretly, but no-one is daring to say too much publicly until contracts are signed,” he said.

According to Jackson, the NFL could use some positive attention while the ongoing fight between players and owners over the right to kneel in protest during the national anthem lingers on.

“We must not forget this show is about ratings,” he said. “No one publicly is going to discuss that, but the world and media know that the NFL are in a sticky place over fans reactions to their players taking the knee and protesting the national anthem.”

So what do you think beauties? Is she or isn’t she? Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

